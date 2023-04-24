Local Listings
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning

By Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Upon arrival, officers were told 49-year-old Alethea Henderson was taken by EMS to UMC with serious injuries. Henderson later died at the hospital.

Investigators say is appears Henderson struck a guardrail before colliding with the center concrete median.

The crash remains under investigation.

