WT Faculty Senate to count ballots Tuesday for no confidence vote on Walter Wendler

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Faculty Senate at West Texas A&M University will be counting ballots tomorrow for the no confidence vote against University President Walter Wendler.

The vote took place all last week, after the WT Faculty Senate requested all faculty to participate in the no-confidence vote.

This comes after President Walter Wendler canceled a student charitable drag show and issued a statement on March 20, saying “there is no such thing as a harmless drag show,” since he thinks they disrespect women.

After the cancellation, two students and a student group filed a federal lawsuit against Wendler and others, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated.

We will continue to update any developments in this story and give results once they are available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.