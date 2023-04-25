Local Listings
Beau Riker names new head football coach for Ropes

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 27 years, Ropes will have a new head football coach.

Beau Riker has been named the Eagles New Head Football Coach.

After 27 years of being the Eagles Coach in 11-man, then 6-man and back to 11-man, Lane Jackson will step away from football. However, he will remain the athletic director and a boys basketball coach.

Riker comes in from Brock. Before that, he was on the Post staff that went to the State Championship game in back to back seasons.

Congrats to Beau Riker!

Kole Vedder, new head girls basketball coach for Meadow
Beau Riker named new head football coach for Ropes
