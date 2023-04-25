Beau Riker names new head football coach for Ropes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 27 years, Ropes will have a new head football coach.

Beau Riker has been named the Eagles New Head Football Coach.

After 27 years of being the Eagles Coach in 11-man, then 6-man and back to 11-man, Lane Jackson will step away from football. However, he will remain the athletic director and a boys basketball coach.

Riker comes in from Brock. Before that, he was on the Post staff that went to the State Championship game in back to back seasons.

Congrats to Beau Riker!

