GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

