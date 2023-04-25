Healthwise: Camp Bark & Brew to host doggone good time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For those who have a dog--or who just like dogs--there is an event coming up in Lubbock with their name on it.

Camp Bark & Brew is an event for the whole family, with a special emphasis on the family dog.

There will be dog races in several divisions, even a race for dogs with special needs.

Dogs with a favorite costume will have the chance to enter the costume contest.

Camp Bark & Brew is an effort of the Lion’s Club to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Those interested can find it at Two Docs Brewing Company at 502 Texas from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be hosted, rain or shine.

Every dog must be on a leash. The only registration fee is for the dogs that want to race.

For everybody else and their dog, it is just a good time with games and food trucks.

For more about the events and information on registration, www.lions2t2.org.

4th Annual Lions Camp Bark and Brew (Lubbock Lions Club)

