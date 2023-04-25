House lawmakers considering proposal to change how Lubbock residents vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People registered to vote in Lubbock County can vote at any polling location inside its borders. However, the state Senate wants to revert voters back to their home precincts.

Lubbock County Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson said the changes would make voting less convenient.

“Working on the south side of town and your polling location is on the north side of town, running late at night, or something,” Stinson stated, “you’d have to make it work for you to get there.”

Republican Senator Bob Hall explained this new system would deter “voter irregularities” and make polling locations more secure and accurate. Lubbock County’s election administrator said it has no issues with accuracy during elections. Stinson stated this would cost more money and manpower.

“I have difficulty with that, because I know how hard we work at making sure we have everything accounted for,” Stinson said. “We already have problems once in a while getting workers, so, its gonna put heavier burden on a lot of counties, not just us.”

The bill passed along party lines in the Senate, but in Lubbock, republicans and democrats share some of the same concerns.

“The Republican Party in Lubbock County has not taken a formal position on this issue, yet,” David Bruegel, the vice chairman of the Lubbock Republican Party, said, “We have some concerns about staffing these extra polling places; we’ve had a number of issues staffing the number we need right now.”

The secretary of the Lubbock Democratic Party, Susan Barrick, said, “I’m real sad to see this coming up in the legislature; there’s a real crunch for hiring folks to help run the elections, I just think it’s a bad deal all around.”

Lubbock State Representative Carl Tepper said it would be a mistake to remove the super precinct option. He stated voting should be secure, but not overly inconvenient.

Senate bill 990 now goes to the House for consideration.

