KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Andrea

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Andrea KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a five-year-old hound mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Andrea is very smart. Staff says she is also a big cuddle bug, loves going for walks, playing and eating ice cream. Andrea would do great with older kids or in a home with another dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

