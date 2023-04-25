Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Andrea

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Andrea KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a five-year-old hound mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Andrea is very smart. Staff says she is also a big cuddle bug, loves going for walks, playing and eating ice cream. Andrea would do great with older kids or in a home with another dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tinkerbell.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
TANYA TUCKER TO PERFORM AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN JUNE
Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

Latest News

Meet Andrea! She is a five-year-old hound mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Andrea
Meet Tinkerbell! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tinkerbell
Meet Tinkerbell! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tinkerbell
Meet Chive! She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chive