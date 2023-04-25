Kole Vedder promoted to head girls basketball coach in Meadow

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - After two years as an assistant coach, Kole Vedder has been promoted to the Meadow Head Girls Basketball Coach!

Vedder comes from a coaching family.

His brother, Luke Vedder, is the head baseball coach at Smyer. In addition, his father, Lloyd Vedder, is the head girls basketball coach at Roosevelt.

Can it get any better for Vedder?

Yes! Now, he is the head girls basketball coach at Meadow!

