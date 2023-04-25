Lamesa students get recognition for UIL, area kid places in gymnastics competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa elementary students get recognition for their achievements and a young boy does well in a gymnastics competition for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

The Lamesa Independent School District’s school board honored students from South and North Elementary schools for their achievements in UIL. The students received ribbons, certificates and medals for participation and placing in UIL creative writing.

And, 7-year-old Grayson Acevedo took third in the all-around competition at the Region 3 men’s gymnastics championship. He competed against kids from six states.

