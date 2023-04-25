Local Listings
Lamesa students get recognition for UIL, area kid places in gymnastics competition

Tell Me Something Good
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa elementary students get recognition for their achievements and a young boy does well in a gymnastics competition for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

The Lamesa Independent School District’s school board honored students from South and North Elementary schools for their achievements in UIL. The students received ribbons, certificates and medals for participation and placing in UIL creative writing.

And, 7-year-old Grayson Acevedo took third in the all-around competition at the Region 3 men’s gymnastics championship. He competed against kids from six states.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

