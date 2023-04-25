Local Listings
Local severe weather risk

By Steve Divine
Apr. 25, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early evening. Somewhat more numerous, but still scattered, thunderstorms are likely late this evening and overnight.




While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern viewing area. This also is where the environment will be most supportive of storms becoming severe.

The main severe weather threat is large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Keep an eye on the weather - better yet, keep an eye on our KCBD Weather app.

Turn on notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

See any severe weather watches and warnings (local or anywhere in Texas or the U.S.) plotted on the Interactive Radar. Access the radar with the bottom right icon. Under the radar menu (three vertical dots in the circle, lower right) activate the Tornado/Severe and Flood icons(under Alerts). Activate Storm Tracks (under Overlays).

