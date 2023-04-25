Lubbock gun store owner attributes steady sales to first-time buyers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At Lone Star Shooting Sports, one can find firearms, experienced gun owners, and shooters on the range for the first time. Owner Thomas Larson says it is those first-time buyers who have kept sales going strong.

“With the pandemic, gun sales kind of soared at the time, two or three times average. But even since the pandemic, the influx of new shooters has really been incredible,” Larson said. “We have a steady group of people coming in looking for the first time to either shoot or buy their first gun. It’s a phenomenon that seems to keep going.”

State and national instant criminal background checks - a rough indicator of how many people are purchasing a gun or getting a permit - surged during the pandemic from under 30 million to nearly 40 million, according to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Here in Texas, that number rose by nearly 840,000 from 2019 to 2020.

“People seem to be a little more worried nowadays. I don’t know if it’s the political climate, the economic climate or combination of the two, but people are absolutely a little more in tune with what’s going on. And you see violence across the country, Lubbock, I don’t think so much, but people are understanding they have to protect themselves,” Larson said.

NORC at the University of Chicago found that one in 20 Americans bought a gun for the first time from March 2020 to March 2022. When it comes to new buyers at his store, Larson says lately he has seen more couples coming in, college-aged women and minorities.

“We have a lot of Black and Hispanic people use the range. On the weekend, it’s probably 50/50 out there. So, we’re all inclusive and firearm owners come from all walks of lives for sure,” he said.

Larson also believes buyers seem to be more responsible than they have in the past.

“When somebody comes in to buy a new firearm, they’re also interested in getting trained on how to use that brand new firearm or what they’re going to secure it with,” he said.

He says his customers primarily want a gun for safety, and that training them on how to use them safely is one of his top priorities. With gun sales on a steady plane, Larson doesn’t see them dropping off anytime soon.

