Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock to Louisiana: Raising awareness for kidney donations on “The Organ Trail”

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Scotch made the trek from Lubbock to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at a heroic pace.

“I call it traveling at the speed of life,” Scotch said.

Scotch completed the 1,500-mile journey with nothing but a bicycle and a cause to carry him, all while missing an important piece of himself.

Scotch donated a kidney back in 2021. It went to a man named Hugh in Louisiana.

“The only question was, what’s going to happen with one kidney,” Scotch said. “So that’s where the whole thing kind of came together.”

That’s when “The Organ Trail” was created.

Scotch’s life-saving gift marking the “x” on his latest destination, but in this case, like many others, it was all about the journey.

“That’s really what The Organ Trail is and how it started,” Scotch said. “Just trying to get our message out. Just trying to educate people that there’s an urgent, dire need.”

Scotch is trying to encourage others to also become donors to satisfy this need.

According to the National Kidney Registry, 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list every month. In addition, 13 people die every day in the U.S. waiting for a transplant.

“We just feel that there’s plenty of people out there that might be willing to donate if they knew,” Scotch said. “We just feel it’s a solvable problem. "

It was that sentiment that helped lead Mark’s wife Lynn to become a donor as well.

Her donation provided a kidney for a 2-year-old named Cooper in Minnesota.

“I was able to go along with Mark when he did his full day evaluation in July of 2020,” Lynn said. “By the end of that day, I knew that there was no good reason for me not to also pursue whether or not I was medically eligible to donate.”

Her donation has created another opportunity for a ride down “The Organ Trail.”

“It’s going to be probably Central Wisconsin to Chicago to Minneapolis, back to Central Wisconsin,” Scotch said. “Maybe not this summer, but next summer. We’ll bike on over to his family’s house and see if we want to go for a bike ride.”

The ride is meant to encourage others to give part of themselves.

“Trying to demonstrate that a person can donate an organ and possibly save someone’s life, and live a normal life afterwards,” Scotch said, “that’s where the bike ride comes in.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
TANYA TUCKER TO PERFORM AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN JUNE
Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

Latest News

Work to replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs to the westbound South Loop...
Maintenance project shifts work to South Loop 289 bridge
Westbound Loop traffic down to one lane for construction
Westbound Loop traffic down to one lane for construction
Lubbock to Louisiana: Raising awareness for kidney donations on “The Organ Trail”
Lubbock to Louisiana: Raising awareness for kidney donations on “The Organ Trail”
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
SPC STAR Center to host Student Recognition Banquet on May 1