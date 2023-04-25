Lubbock woman turns 103, All Saints nabs state title, group cleans up for Earth Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A major birthday, private school students win another state tally and an area group cleans up for everybody for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

The Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center had a party to celebrate Dorothy Franklin’s 103rd birthday. Long-life runs in the Franklin family, too.

She had three aunts who lived to be more than 100 years old. She says she stays active these days by oil painting.

All Saints Episcopal High School has won its third consecutive TAPPS AA state academics championship. The Patriots beat out 18 other teams.

All Saints students also took home seven individual state titles. Lubbock Christ the King came in second.

South Plains Texas Master Naturalists did something nice for all of us.

The group joined Target employees and their families on Earth Day to help clean up Clapp Park. They filled up 25 bags worth of trash.

The group is working to teach others about the benefits of natural resources in our communities.

