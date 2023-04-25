Maintenance project shifts work to South Loop 289 bridge

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Work to replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs to the westbound South Loop 289 bridge at Quaker Avenue is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 25. The job will require main lane and ramp closures.

Westbound Loop traffic will be reduced to one-lane between Indiana Avenue and Slide Road and the Quaker Avenue on-ramp closed to traffic. The closures will give work crews the space needed to stage equipment and safely make the repairs.

Crews will also continue to work on the northbound I-27 bridge at 34th Street. Lane closures will remain in place until that work is completed in about two weeks. Project contractor TalBran Enterprises will then shift operations to make repairs to the eastbound Quaker bridge—also requiring ramp closures, lane closures and reducing eastbound traffic down to one-lane.

Message boards are in place advising drivers about the upcoming lane closures. Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the both the I-27 and Loop 289 work zones, since crews will be working near traffic.

Work to make the repairs to the Loop 289 bridges is expected to take approximately 4-6 weeks to complete and will take place weather permitting.

