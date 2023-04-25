Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died at the hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash earlier this month in Southwest Lubbock.

Police 43-year-old Thomas Burgess died April 24 at UMC. Burgess was seriously injured after he was ejected from his motorcycle on April 9.

Investigators say Burgess was driving near 57th and Aberdeen Ave. when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation.

