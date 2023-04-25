Possible thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Severe thunderstorm chances increase as we move into our evening. To stay constantly updated, make sure to download the KCBD News Channel 11 Weather App for radar, hour-by-hour forecast, and more. Here is a look at the radar as storms begin to form off to the west and move eastward.

Doppler Radar (KCBD)

The greatest chances for thunderstorms are off of the caprock.

SPC Stormcast (KCBD)

With these systems, hail and strong wind gusts are expected. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with east winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the night.

Raincast (KCBD)

Depending on how overnight storms develop, there may be a chance of severe thunderstorms in the morning. Winds will be light in the morning with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, then increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with partly cloudy skies

Wednesday night a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with partly cloudy skies. North winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday things begin to calm down and dry out for us. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

7 Day Windcast (KCBD)

Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

