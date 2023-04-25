SPC STAR Center to host Student Recognition Banquet on May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains College Success through Academic Resources (STAR) Center will host its Student Recognition Banquet at 6 p.m. on Monday (May 1) in the Sundown Room.

The STAR Center Spring 2023 Graduates are Lectica Aguilar of Lubbock, A.S. General Studies, applying to RN program; Ivy Bororio of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, Covenant/LCU; Victoria Bororio of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, Covenant/LCU; Alejandro Carmona Ibarra of Lubbock E.L.P.T. Certificate; Arturo “Alex” Carrillo of Littlefield, A.A.S. Business; Jessica Fuentes of Brownfield, A.S. General Studies, Covenant/LCU; Giselle Gomez of Olton, A.A. General Studies; Jessica Gomez of Plains, A.A. in General Studies; Melonie Gonzales of Lubbock, A.A. Criminal Justice; Priscilla Gonzalez of Muleshoe, General Business Certificate; Lynette Guevara of Seminole, A.S. General Studies, applying to RN Program; Yessica Martinez of Olton, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program; Mercedes Melendez of Brownfield, A.A.S. Graphic Arts; Sandra Morales of Lamesa, A.S. General Studies, SPC Radiologic Technology Program; Sandra Patino of Levelland, A.A.S. Nursing; Yaquelin Ramos of Muleshoe, A.S. Pre-Nursing; Paige Ribordy-Dillon of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program; and Ariana Trejo of Gruver, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program.

Students graduating and transferring are Wendy Contreras of Seminole, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Denai Dempsey of Littlefield, A.A. Sociology, Texas Tech University; Justin Flores of Kerrville, A.A. Psychology, Texas Tech University; Maribel Gomez of Muleshoe, A.A. Kinesiology, Texas Tech University; Makenzie Halford of Lubbock, A.A. in General Studies, Texas Tech University; Alexias Hubbard of Levelland, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Deitra Jackson of Lubbock, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Christian Lopez of Levelland, A.S. Mathematics, Texas Tech University; Destiny Lopez of Sundown, A.A.S. Business, West Texas A&M University; Skye Lopez of Levelland, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Danielle Luna of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Medicine, Texas Tech University; Adriana Peralta of Dimmitt, A.A. General Studies, Angelo State University; Iliana Peralta of Dimmitt, A.A. Psychology, Angelo State University; Camila Platas of Muleshoe, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Brandon Ramirez of Muleshoe, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Elora Rosales of Lubbock, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Justyn Sales of Seminole, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; and Michelle Tobanche of Levelland, A.S. Business Administration, Texas Tech University.

Spring 2023 transfer students are Madison Mendoza of Lubbock to Tarleton State University and Claire Young of Lubbock to Colorado State University.

Additionally, Ben Mercado, STAR Center TRIO Achiever recipient, will be recognized during the event.

For more information, contact Yvonne Villegas, administrative assistant to the director of the STAR Center, at (806) 716-2751.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.