Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

SPC STAR Center to host Student Recognition Banquet on May 1

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains College Success through Academic Resources (STAR) Center will host its Student Recognition Banquet at 6 p.m. on Monday (May 1) in the Sundown Room.

The STAR Center Spring 2023 Graduates are Lectica Aguilar of Lubbock, A.S. General Studies, applying to RN program; Ivy Bororio of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, Covenant/LCU; Victoria Bororio of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, Covenant/LCU; Alejandro Carmona Ibarra of Lubbock E.L.P.T. Certificate; Arturo “Alex” Carrillo of Littlefield, A.A.S. Business; Jessica Fuentes of Brownfield, A.S. General Studies, Covenant/LCU; Giselle Gomez of Olton, A.A. General Studies; Jessica Gomez of Plains, A.A. in General Studies; Melonie Gonzales of Lubbock, A.A. Criminal Justice; Priscilla Gonzalez of Muleshoe, General Business Certificate; Lynette Guevara of Seminole, A.S. General Studies, applying to RN Program; Yessica Martinez of Olton, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program; Mercedes Melendez of Brownfield, A.A.S. Graphic Arts; Sandra Morales of Lamesa, A.S. General Studies, SPC Radiologic Technology Program; Sandra Patino of Levelland, A.A.S. Nursing; Yaquelin Ramos of Muleshoe, A.S. Pre-Nursing; Paige Ribordy-Dillon of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program; and Ariana Trejo of Gruver, A.S. Pre-Nursing, applying to RN Program.

Students graduating and transferring are Wendy Contreras of Seminole, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Denai Dempsey of Littlefield, A.A. Sociology, Texas Tech University; Justin Flores of Kerrville, A.A. Psychology, Texas Tech University; Maribel Gomez of Muleshoe, A.A. Kinesiology, Texas Tech University; Makenzie Halford of Lubbock, A.A. in General Studies, Texas Tech University; Alexias Hubbard of Levelland, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Deitra Jackson of Lubbock, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Christian Lopez of Levelland, A.S. Mathematics, Texas Tech University; Destiny Lopez of Sundown, A.A.S. Business, West Texas A&M University; Skye Lopez of Levelland, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Danielle Luna of Lubbock, A.S. Pre-Medicine, Texas Tech University; Adriana Peralta of Dimmitt, A.A. General Studies, Angelo State University; Iliana Peralta of Dimmitt, A.A. Psychology, Angelo State University; Camila Platas of Muleshoe, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Brandon Ramirez of Muleshoe, A.S. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Elora Rosales of Lubbock, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; Justyn Sales of Seminole, A.A. General Studies, Texas Tech University; and Michelle Tobanche of Levelland, A.S. Business Administration, Texas Tech University.

Spring 2023 transfer students are Madison Mendoza of Lubbock to Tarleton State University and Claire Young of Lubbock to Colorado State University.

Additionally, Ben Mercado, STAR Center TRIO Achiever recipient, will be recognized during the event.

For more information, contact Yvonne Villegas, administrative assistant to the director of the STAR Center, at (806) 716-2751.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
TANYA TUCKER TO PERFORM AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN JUNE
Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

Latest News

Work to replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs to the westbound South Loop...
Maintenance project shifts work to South Loop 289 bridge
Tell Me Something Good, April 25
Lubbock woman turns 103, All Saints nabs state title, group cleans up for Earth Day
A major birthday, private school students win another state tally and an area group cleans up...
Tell Me Something Good: Lubbock woman turns 103, All Saints nabs state title, group cleans up for Earth Day
One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April