Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Biden announces bid for re-election

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

House passes school safety bill

Biden to launch re-election bid

Fox News fires Tucker Carlson

Don Lemon out at CNN

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
TANYA TUCKER TO PERFORM AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN JUNE
Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

Latest News

The founders of The Good Dog Gang said they have received threats over their decision to...
KCBD Investigates: The Good Dog Gang responds to backlash over decision to euthanize puppies
The Good Dog Gang responds to backlash
The Good Dog Gang responds to backlash
The City of Lubbock seeks young adults for its Field Services Summer Program
City of Lubbock offers paid summer apprenticeships in field services
City of Lubbock offers paid summer apprenticeships in field services
City of Lubbock offers paid summer apprenticeships in field services