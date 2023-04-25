Tuesday morning top stories: Biden announces bid for re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

House passes school safety bill

The bill includes money for armed guards and new standards for security

The bill now goes to the Texas Senate

Details here: Texas House passes Burrows’ bill suggesting funding for armed security in Texas schools

Biden to launch re-election bid

President Biden announced his bid for re-election this morning

The president said the battle continues for the soul of America and that extremists are attacking our fundamental rights

Read more here: Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’

Fox News fires Tucker Carlson

Fox News fired its highest rate host Tucker Carlson

The moves comes just days after the network settle a defamation lawsuit over false claims about the 2020 election being stolen

Read more here: Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Don Lemon out at CNN

CNN fired long-time anchor Don Lemon

No reason was given for Lemon’s firing, but his departure comes months after he made sexist comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Read more here: Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

