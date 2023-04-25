Voice of Hope to host Walk a Mile In Her Shoes march
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2023 is scheduled for Saturday April 29th. We are meeting at Safety City at Clapp Park in Lubbock. Join us as we march to end sexual violence in our community! Both men and women are invited to march. Red high heels are available for those who wish to wear them during the walk. There will be fun and food for the entire family so stay tuned when registration opens early March 2023!
