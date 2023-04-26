2023 LCU Community Prayer Luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that W. Mark Lanier, J.D. will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Community Prayer Luncheon, to be held on May 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Lubbock Civic Center. The event is being held in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.

Lanier, one of the leading trial lawyers in America, is a Lubbock native and graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law. A renowned author and strong proponent of biblical literacy, Mark is the founder of the Lanier Theological Library, one of the nation?s largest private theological collections. He has written several books on faith. His address at the Community Prayer Luncheon will focus on Balancing Faith in Business.

The Chamber of Commerce is proud to have Lubbock Christian University as the presenting sponsor for this event. As a Christian university, LCU values the importance of prayer and community involvement, making them a perfect partner for this luncheon.

