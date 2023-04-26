Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2023 LCU Community Prayer Luncheon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that W. Mark Lanier, J.D. will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Community Prayer Luncheon, to be held on May 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Lubbock Civic Center. The event is being held in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.

Lanier, one of the leading trial lawyers in America, is a Lubbock native and graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law. A renowned author and strong proponent of biblical literacy, Mark is the founder of the Lanier Theological Library, one of the nation?s largest private theological collections. He has written several books on faith. His address at the Community Prayer Luncheon will focus on Balancing Faith in Business.

The Chamber of Commerce is proud to have Lubbock Christian University as the presenting sponsor for this event. As a Christian university, LCU values the importance of prayer and community involvement, making them a perfect partner for this luncheon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash
Doppler Radar
Severe storms moving across Rolling Plains
While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern...
Local severe weather risk

Latest News

The Annual Kyle Burkhalter Golf Tournament was started by Kyle and Carol Burkhalter in July...
2nd annual Kyle Burkhalter Memorial Golf Tournament
The Annual Kyle Burkhalter Golf Tournament was started by Kyle and Carol Burkhalter in July...
Noon Notebook: 2nd annual Kyle Burkahtler Memorial Golf Tournament
The Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that W. Mark Lanier, J.D. will be the keynote...
Noon Notebook: 2023 Community Prayer Luncheon
West Texas Support Group for people with kidney disease returns
West Texas Support Group for people with kidney disease returns