2nd annual Kyle Burkhalter Memorial Golf Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Annual Kyle Burkhalter Golf Tournament was started by Kyle and Carol Burkhalter in July 2022 at the Yoakum County Golf Course as a way to raise awareness and raise funds for the West Texas ALS Support Group. Kyle was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019 and passed away in October 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS.

Contact: Carol Burkhalter (806)620-7988 or Amanda Stephens (806)777-9989 or email: ALSLubbock@gmail.com

When Kyle was initially diagnosed, he was 56 years old, active and working full time. He and Carol lived in Austin, TX and Kyle was able to receive care and services at an ALS Specialty Clinic as well as take part in a research study. Unfortunately, ALS progresses rapidly, and soon after his diagnosis, Kyle had to retire early and Carol had to quit her job to focus on caring for Kyle 24/7. As his disease progressed, they made the decision to move back home to Denver City, TX to be closer to family and help Carol care for Kyle. They were shocked to find that there are eleven ALS specialty clinics in Texas, but the closest one to them was over 300 miles away. Traveling that distance was no longer an option for Kyle. A difficult decision was made for him to enter into Hospice care, as there were limited other options to help them meet the level of care he required and the financial and physical burden of his care was increasing daily. This is a common theme many individuals in the West Texas Area (and beyond) experience with a diagnosis like ALS.

Kyle and Carol joined forces with the West Texas ALS Support Group and along with many others, encouraged the group to apply for non-profit status, as they were determined to begin fundraising efforts to bring a clinic to the West Texas area. Kyle was passionate about golf, and so hosting a golf tournament in their hometown made perfect sense! uly 2022 was the 1st Annual Kyle Burkhalter Golf Tournament. Unfortunately, Kyle was no longer able to play a full game, but with assistance he hit the first shot and spent the afternoon traversing the golf course in his mobile wheelchair visiting with friends, family, sponsors, and community members.

The West Texas ALS Support Group started in November 2019 by Jackie Shaw and her daughter Patricia England as a way for Jackie to meet other individuals who had been diagnosed with ALS in the Lubbock/West Texas Area. Eddie Fitzgerald, a funeral director for Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, secured an ongoing meeting space (the chapel at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers) and Amanda Stephens, Jackie’s speech-language pathologist, joined the effort to provide education and support to the group. The first meeting was the second Tuesday in November 2019. The only advertisement was being mentioned on Healthwise with Karin McCay and word of mouth. There were more than 40 people in attendance. Many of whom shared a similar story to Jackie, unable to find the support or education they desperately needed in the Lubbock area. Resources and knowledge was shared and it was agreed that the group would meet again the following month. The West Texas ALS Support Group has continued ever since! Amanda Stephens, M.S., CCC-SLP, is the Executive Director of the group and leads the meetings on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:00pm-7:30pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We also offer a zoom link for those who cannot attend in person. The focus of the meetings is to provide emotional and education support to patients who have ALS and their loved ones. The group also runs a loaner closet and has a private Facebook group for patients and their family members.