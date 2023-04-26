Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289

5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana
5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a crash on South Loop 289 Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue for reports of a five-vehicle crash.

Two people were moderately injured and one person was left with minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the crash from the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash
Doppler Radar
Severe storms moving across Rolling Plains
While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern...
Local severe weather risk

Latest News

This expansion will drive the creation of 141 new full-time jobs and introduce over $52 million...
Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announces creation of nearly 150 jobs, introduction of $52 Million into Lubbock community
The Museum of Texas Tech University will be hosting Dino Day, “a celebration of learning about...
Museum of Texas Tech hosting Dino Day on Saturday
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team wins 3rd national title
Elijah Martinez, 17
Lubbock teen arrested, charged with murder