3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a crash on South Loop 289 Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue for reports of a five-vehicle crash.

Two people were moderately injured and one person was left with minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the crash from the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

