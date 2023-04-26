Additional storm chance for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. These are expected to favor the northern viewing area, with just a slight chance of a storm - and rain - for the Lubbock area.

These again will be hit and miss, meaning many areas will remain dry but a few spots may receive brief downpours. The severe risk is lower than yesterday, though a few storms may produce hail up to about an inch and wind gusts up to about 60 mph.

Outside of thunderstorm activity, Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and windy. Winds will range from about 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Highs will exhibit a broad range, from the low 60s to the upper 70s.

