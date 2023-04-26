Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned building. Her mother is facing charges along with the mom's boyfriend.(IMPD, WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Investigators in Indiana say they have recovered the body of a 1-year-old girl who had been missing for months.

WPTA reports that authorities identified the body as 1-year-old Oaklee Snow. She was first reported missing from Oklahoma in January.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said 25-year-old Roan Waters, the boyfriend of Oaklee’s mother, is facing murder and neglect charges in connection with the girl’s death.

Oaklee’s mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, has also been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and assisting a criminal.

According to officials, Oaklee’s biological father was the person who reported her as a missing person in January. He said Marshall and Waters took Oaklee and were heading to Indianapolis.

In March, Waters was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department in Colorado on an outstanding warrant. Investigators said they believed Marshall had been staying with Waters, but they were not found together at that time.

Police were then able to track Marshall to North Carolina, where she was eventually arrested and extradited to Marion County.

During interviews with investigators, Marshall claimed Waters killed Oaklee and that they moved her body to Morgan County in February.

Authorities said they were able to find Oaklee’s body in a dresser drawer of an abandoned building.

“As parents, we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Mears said.

According to court documents, Oaklee was last seen alive in February. Witnesses said she was being carried out of a “drug house” in Indianapolis while wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities said Waters was previously charged with child abuse, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor for allegedly hitting Oaklee in the face last November. Court records show an arrest warrant has now been issued for the murder charge.

Oaklee’s mother appeared in court on Monday for the neglect charges. She has a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 28.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash
Doppler Radar
Severe storms moving across Rolling Plains
While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern...
Local severe weather risk

Latest News

Multiple agencies respond to a standoff with an escaped Hinds County detainee in Leake County.
Escaped detainee believed to be dead after police standoff led to house fire
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
Lubbock United Way logo (Source: Twitter)
United Way CEO Glenn Cochran announces retirement
LCSO issues warning about scam calls pretending to be law enforcement
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending