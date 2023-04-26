Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you have noticed more moths inside and outside of your home recently, you are not the only one.

Michael Askew, Director of Bug Tech, says, “We usually see these about every two or three years; we get a migration of these Miller moths is what the older folks used to call them.”

Citizens across Lubbock County have called about the swarming insects invading attics, kitchens, and, of course, patios. So we asked the professionals how long we can expect the pests to be around this time.

“They will be swarming here for about five to six weeks so that’s how long we can expect to see Miller moths in this area,” Askew said.

Besides the moths overstaying their welcome, there is more bad news: pesticides can’t slow these moths down.

“Basically, these Miller moths, there is really nothing a pest control technician can do,” Askew said.

However, Askew says there are some things that you can do to protect your home from an infestation.

“Make sure that you seal up your homes, make sure your windows and doors are closed, and try to eliminate any attractive yellow light that these guys are attracted to,” said Askew.

Askew says the creatures follow the light because it confuses their navigation system and if inside they will fly erratically into light fixtures until they become unconscious.

“There is a cool trick of putting a bucket of water with a little bit of soap in it and put it under your brightest light and they actually fall into it and then die at that time,” Askew said.

If your furry friends at home are hunting those moths, Askew says you do not have to worry about a vet bill.

“There is no threat to your pets. Your dogs and cats can eat them, they are actually a high source of protein,” Askew said.

