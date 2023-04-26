Frenship ISD welcomes Amy Mangum as head volleyball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce Amy Mangum as the new Frenship High School head volleyball coach beginning the 2023-2024 school year.

Mangum brings a wealth of experience to the position, having spent a combined 22 years coaching at the high school and junior high levels in West Texas.

In her most recent role, Mangum has served 16 years as the Shallowater High School head volleyball coach where she racked up an impressive winning record of 450-175. Under her leadership, the team made a 3A State Tournament appearance in 2014 and had six consecutive 3A Regional Tournament appearances from 2014- 2019.

Mangum has also achieved more than 500 career volleyball victories from 2004-2022 and a career playoff record of 33-16.

“I am super excited to be a Tiger,” said Mangum. “Frenship is definitely a place I have always desired to coach. My family and I feel grateful for this opportunity. I am looking forward to working with great athletes and young ladies, and creating a culture of strong communication, great work ethic and focusing on servant leadership.”

In addition to seeing student success over the past two decades, Mangum’s coaching accomplishments include receiving the 2014 Lonestar Varsity Coach of the Year, serving as the Lubbock Christian University Volleyball Team Captain, and being an advocate for high school volleyball players across the state by serving on organizations such as the Texas Girls Coaches Association All State Volleyball Committee.

Bryan Gerlich, Frenship ISD Athletic Director, shared his excitement about the new addition to the team. “I am really excited about Coach Mangum joining our Frenship family. She has an impressive resume and has built an outstanding program at Shallowater. She is a perfect fit for Frenship, and we look forward to her leading our volleyball program.”

Frenship High School is looking forward to the upcoming volleyball season and the continued success of the program under Coach Mangum’s leadership.

