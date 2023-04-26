Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cory

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cory KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Cory is very outgoing and loves to play tug-a-war. He also loves meeting new people and other dogs. Cory is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Andrea.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cory
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Andrea
Meet Tinkerbell! He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tinkerbell