LCSO issues warning about scam calls pretending to be law enforcement

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community who stated that someone contacted them claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will never notify any person(s) by phone regarding a warrant and will certainly Never Request or Demand payment over the phone. No Law Enforcement will ever call or approach you stating you have a warrant and demand money.

If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive or approached by a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encouraged to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 806-775-1601 and check the authenticity of the call.

We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are SCAMS!

LCSO provided this example of a fake warrant that was texted to one person targeted by this scam.
LCSO provided this example of a fake warrant that was texted to one person targeted by this scam.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

