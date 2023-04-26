Local judges work to keep those fighting addiction out of prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many people find court intimidating. However, Judge William R. Eichman II at the Lubbock County Courthouse said giving out second chances to those who need them is his favorite part about presiding over drug court.

“We don’t want everyone who is charged with a crime to go to jail,” said Eichman.

This sentiment especially applies to those charged with drug possession and are classified as non-violent offenders. Eichman stated those battling addiction need rehabilitation more than a life behind bars.

“What we deal with in drug court are not people who have criminal mindsets, necessarily,” Eichman said. “They are people with addictions who make dumb mistakes to satisfy the drugs they crave.”

Judge Eichman stated drug court is unlike probation or a typical court hearing.

“The people we accept into drug court are people that are high risk to re-offend and high need for treatment,” Eichman said.

However, the program is not easy. After all, beating an addiction is no simple task.

“Drug court involves a lot of work for our participants; they have to go to ANA meetings or something of its equivalent, they are required to meet with a counselor, they have to meet with their probation officer weekly, and, of course, they are in court every week,” Eichman stated.

Drug court participants can face many challenges while dealing with addiction.

“They are going to have setbacks; it is very unusual for drug court participants to go through the whole program and not use,” said Eichman.

Eichman said giving those struggling with drugs a second chance is his most fulfilling duty at the courthouse.

“We have seen some success stories and it is the most wonderful thing I do as a judge,” Eichman stated.

Drug court sessions are open to the public, and Eichman encourages anyone to come to see the program in action.

