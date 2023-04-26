Local Listings
Lubbock teen arrested, charged with murder

Elijah Martinez, 17
Elijah Martinez, 17(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a west Lubbock murder.

On April 21, police were called to the 7700 block of 19th St. just before 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen. EMS took Mojica to UMC for treatment; he died the following morning from his wounds.

One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile...
One person has been seriously injured in a Friday evening shooting at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in the 7700 block of 19th Street.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case. With help from the Texas Anti-Gang Center, investigators determined Mojica was involved in an altercation with 17-year-old Elijah Martinez, which ended with Mojica being shot.

A murder warrant was issued for Martinez on Tuesday. He was taken into custody just after 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4700 block of Lehigh St. During the arrest, Centennial Elementary School “activated a secure protocol” as a precaution. However, authorities stated there was no threat to the school.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim dies of injuries after shooting near 19th & Alcove

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

