Lubbock teen arrested, charged with murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a west Lubbock murder.
On April 21, police were called to the 7700 block of 19th St. just before 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Ricardo Mojica with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen. EMS took Mojica to UMC for treatment; he died the following morning from his wounds.
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case. With help from the Texas Anti-Gang Center, investigators determined Mojica was involved in an altercation with 17-year-old Elijah Martinez, which ended with Mojica being shot.
A murder warrant was issued for Martinez on Tuesday. He was taken into custody just after 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4700 block of Lehigh St. During the arrest, Centennial Elementary School “activated a secure protocol” as a precaution. However, authorities stated there was no threat to the school.
Police stated the investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim dies of injuries after shooting near 19th & Alcove
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.