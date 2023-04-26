Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Museum of Texas Tech hosting Dino Day on Saturday

Attendees can participate in dinosaur-themed crafts, games and more.
The Museum of Texas Tech University will be hosting Dino Day, “a celebration of learning about...
The Museum of Texas Tech University will be hosting Dino Day, “a celebration of learning about dinosaurs” on Saturday, Apr. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(Museum of Texas Tech)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University will be hosting Dino Day, “a celebration of learning about dinosaurs” on Saturday, Apr. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to come and go through the afternoon at the Museum of Texas Tech, 3301 4th Street.

“Dino Day will give visitors a chance to handle real fossils, follow guided tours from paleontologists and participate in dinosaur-themed activities, crafts and games. Participants also will be able to attend free Planetarium shows (space is limited), enter raffles to win exciting prizes, and meet the raptor birds of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.”

Admission and parking are free.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Southwest Lubbock crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
Man dies at hospital after motorcycle crash in early April
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash
Doppler Radar
Severe storms moving across Rolling Plains
While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern...
Local severe weather risk

Latest News

Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team
Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team wins 3rd national title
Elijah Martinez, 17
Lubbock teen arrested, charged with murder
Featuring Karin and Abner
FULL VIDEO: Texas Country Reporter interview with Karin McCay & Abner Euresti
Featuring Karin and Abner
KCBD Connected TV : Texas Country Reporter interview with Karin and Abner