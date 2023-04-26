Museum of Texas Tech hosting Dino Day on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University will be hosting Dino Day, “a celebration of learning about dinosaurs” on Saturday, Apr. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to come and go through the afternoon at the Museum of Texas Tech, 3301 4th Street.

“Dino Day will give visitors a chance to handle real fossils, follow guided tours from paleontologists and participate in dinosaur-themed activities, crafts and games. Participants also will be able to attend free Planetarium shows (space is limited), enter raffles to win exciting prizes, and meet the raptor birds of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.”

Admission and parking are free.

