Severe weather damage reported in Dickens County
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday’s nights severe weather caused considerable damage in Dickens County.
The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office reports a convenience store collapsed. The National Weather Service reported 90 mph winds hit the town last night, but there have been no confirmed reports of a tornado.
NWS teams will asses the damage later Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.