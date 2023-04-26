Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms fire off this evening and sweep across the area. Not much severe threat, though some areas (especially eastern counties) may see wind gusts of 60+ mph, hail up to quarter sized, heavy rain, lightning. The tornado threat this evening is extremely small, but not zero. Storms begin to initiate in the NW this afternoon and pass through the area throughout the evening and into the overnight hours.

Precip Zones (KCBD)

Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow, highs in the mid 70s, with clearer, drier skies. By Friday afternoon, the next system is already here, bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances Friday night through Saturday morning. This comes with the passage of a cold air mass, that drops temperatures significantly, leaving highs Friday in the upper 50s.

Temp Trend (KCBD)

A warming trend kicks in Saturday, bringing highs back up to the mid 60s and upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

