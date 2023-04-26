Local Listings
Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms fire off this evening and sweep across the area. Not much severe threat, though some areas (especially eastern counties) may see wind gusts of 60+ mph, hail up to quarter sized, heavy rain, lightning. The tornado threat this evening is extremely small, but not zero. Storms begin to initiate in the NW this afternoon and pass through the area throughout the evening and into the overnight hours.

Precip Zones
Precip Zones(KCBD)

Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow, highs in the mid 70s, with clearer, drier skies. By Friday afternoon, the next system is already here, bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances Friday night through Saturday morning. This comes with the passage of a cold air mass, that drops temperatures significantly, leaving highs Friday in the upper 50s.

Temp Trend
Temp Trend(KCBD)

A warming trend kicks in Saturday, bringing highs back up to the mid 60s and upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Doppler Radar
Severe storms moving across Rolling Plains
While storms are possible anywhere in our area, they are most likely over the northeastern...
Local severe weather risk

Another round of thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.
Additional storm chance for the South Plains
KCBD's Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, April 26
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, April 26
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, April 26