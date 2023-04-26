The Texas Country Reporter interview with Karin McCay and Abner Euresti

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in March 2022, the longest running independent TV show in the nation’s history came to Lubbock and the surrounding area.

Bob and Kelli Phillips with “The Texas Country Reporter” highlighted the people who make up Texas including an interview with KCBD Newchannel 11′s Karin McCay and Abner Euresti.

Earlier this week, that story aired on KCBD Newschannel 11 spotlighting Karin and Abner as they are the longest tenured anchor team in the United States.

You can watch the full YouTube video here.

