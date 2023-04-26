Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash

Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th
Two-vehicle crash on Memphis and 50th(KCBD, Jason Norton)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash on Tuesday night.

Just after 9:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Memphis Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police stated one of the vehicles hit a light pole, causing some minor damage.

Both 50th Street and Memphis Avenue have been partially blocked off.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A woman has died after a crash in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning.
Woman killed in central Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Law enforcement officials are responding to a SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock.
Barricaded subject in custody after SWAT situation in northwest Lubbock
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
TANYA TUCKER TO PERFORM AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL IN JUNE
Tanya Tucker coming to Lubbock in June

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Head-on collision at 19th and Milwaukee
5 injured in head-on crash in west Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue and PD units are currently blocking the westbound lanes of travel as they...
Two-vehicle crash at 98th & Memphis blocking westbound lanes