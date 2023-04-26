Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash on Tuesday night.

Just after 9:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Memphis Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police stated one of the vehicles hit a light pole, causing some minor damage.

Both 50th Street and Memphis Avenue have been partially blocked off.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

