Two moderately injured in central Lubbock crash
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash on Tuesday night.
Just after 9:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Memphis Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police stated one of the vehicles hit a light pole, causing some minor damage.
Both 50th Street and Memphis Avenue have been partially blocked off.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
