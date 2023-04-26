United Way CEO Glenn Cochran announces retirement

Provided by United Way Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Glenn Cochran, the long-time CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, has informed the Board of Directors of his plans to retire. Cochran has served as the organization’s President and CEO for 29 years.

Cochran said “It has been a great honor to have had the opportunity to work with so many dedicated donors and volunteers, our team members at the office, and especially our Community Partners. They are the ones who put our mission into action every day and who make Lubbock a better place for all of us. This has been such a great experience for a long time, but my wife Val and I are really looking forward to the next chapters in our lives.”

United Way Board Chair Becky Palmer praised Cochran for the accomplishments achieved under his leadership. “Glenn has been a solid leader for United Way and in the Lubbock community for nearly three decades. He has led this organization through many transitions and challenges during his tenure. Under his leadership, contributions have reached all-time highs numerous times.”

Palmer will appoint a search committee and begin the process of selecting a new CEO. Cochran will remain with United Way Until that process is complete and a new CEO is named.

Cochran began his 41-year career in nonprofit program delivery, management, and fundraising with the Boy Scouts of America in Midland and has since held various positions with local United Ways in Shreveport, Abilene, and Fort Worth. He has served as Board Chairman of United Ways of Texas, which serves 70 local United Ways across the state of Texas. He was also a charter member of the Lubbock Area Association of Fundraising Professionals and has been recognized as the chapter’s Outstanding Fundraising Professional.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. Currently, United Way’s strategic initiatives include creating opportunities for economic mobility, confronting violence, increasing access to education for people of all ages, and advocating for local access to quality mental health services. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.