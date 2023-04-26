Wednesday morning top stories: Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens County

The National Weather Service reported 90 mph winds hit the area

The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collapsed building and a tin roof ripped off a co-op gin

Council adopts new Unified Development Code, zoning map

The Lubbock City Council passed the first vote on the new Unified Development Code and zoning map

The code must pass a second vote before it goes into effect in October

Faculty votes no confidence in West Texas A&M president

West Texas A&M’s faculty senate passed a vote of no confidence in the university’s president Walter Wendler

The vote comes after he canceled a drag show on campus last month

Taliban kills ISIS-K leader

The Taliban killed the ISIS-K leader that planned the 2021 bombing at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

The blast killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 civilians

