Wednesday morning top stories: Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens Co.
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
- Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens County
- The National Weather Service reported 90 mph winds hit the area
- The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collapsed building and a tin roof ripped off a co-op gin
- Details here: Severe weather damage reported in Dickens County
Council adopts new Unified Development Code, zoning map
- The Lubbock City Council passed the first vote on the new Unified Development Code and zoning map
- The code must pass a second vote before it goes into effect in October
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council votes to adopt new Unified Development Code, zoning map
Faculty votes no confidence in West Texas A&M president
- West Texas A&M’s faculty senate passed a vote of no confidence in the university’s president Walter Wendler
- The vote comes after he canceled a drag show on campus last month
- Full story here: WT Faculty Senate to count ballots Tuesday for no confidence vote on Walter Wendler
Taliban kills ISIS-K leader
- The Taliban killed the ISIS-K leader that planned the 2021 bombing at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan
- The blast killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 civilians
- Read more here: Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
