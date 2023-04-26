Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens Co.

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

  • Authorities assessing severe storm damage in Dickens County
  • The National Weather Service reported 90 mph winds hit the area
  • The Dickens County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collapsed building and a tin roof ripped off a co-op gin
  • Details here: Severe weather damage reported in Dickens County

Council adopts new Unified Development Code, zoning map

Faculty votes no confidence in West Texas A&M president

Taliban kills ISIS-K leader

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

