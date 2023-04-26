West Texas Support Group for people with kidney disease returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas Support Group has returned after a pause during the pandemic, continuing its mission of encouraging people on their journey with kidney disease, through dialysis, or an organ transplant.

The support group is hosted by the South Plains Kidney Foundation and UMC. Amie Duemer, executive director of the foundation, says it is a place where people can share their stories, sit back and listen, ask questions and get connected to resources in our area.

“I’m glad I found it ‘cause it helped me a lot. It’s just shown me that there’s people that actually care, and we do care. We want y’all to do better in life and come out of it alive and healthier,” kidney transplant recipient Angel Espinoza said.

Whether you just started dialysis, received a transplant, or are there to support, Duemer says the group is just right for you.

“Every stage of kidney disease, in the past, we’ve had a lot of people that had lung transplants, liver transplants, heart transplants. So, it’s really the only support group that’s here in town, so any organ is welcome - any person,” Duemer said.

The group is how the South Plains Kidney Foundation can hear what people need help with and then fundraise to fill those gaps. Duemer says being one of these patients is like a part-time job.

“They have to watch their fluid and watch what they eat and then they have to go to the treatments and get there. And a lot of times, people don’t live very close to the dialysis centers, and so it takes half an hour, you know, to get them to the centers,” she said.

All of those challenges are familiar to Espinoza, who lives in Brownfield. He had his first transplant in 2000 and recently had to have another after three years on dialysis.

“When it came down to getting another kidney, you know, they told me seven to eight years to get one, and that’s when I was like, no, I’m getting one sooner,” he said.

Espinoza says he will be there to show others how healthy they can be after surgery and even through dialysis.

“I kept so healthy through dialysis that my doctors were so determined to help me get a kidney, ‘cause I was literally going to the gym every time I didn’t have dialysis. A lot of people don’t understand, the more you stay healthy, the faster you’ll get a kidney,” Espinoza said. “Just get up and do it, don’t think, just do. ‘Cause sometimes once you start thinking, that’s when that negativity hits, and you can’t let it overcome you.”

The support group now meets on the last Tuesday of the month on a quarterly schedule. The next meeting is July 25 at UMC Transplant Services at 808 Joliet Ave. MOP 2, Suite 120.

Interested individuals can also visit the South Plains Kidney Foundation’s website to RSVP for Kidney Splash Fest, the foundation’s biggest fundraiser. It will be hosted on Saturday, June 10, at the Texas Tech Leisure Pool.

