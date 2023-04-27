Local Listings
4th annual Lions Camp Bark and Brew

Camp Bark and Brew (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHO: All 33 Lions Clubs in District 2T2 from Snyder to Plainview, Muleshoe to Roaring Springs and every club in between. 5 clubs in Lubbock.

WHAT: A fun-filled, family-friendly, dog-friendly day in downtown Lubbock.

WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm

WHERE: Two Docs Brewing Co. at 502 Texas Ave., Lubbock, TX.

WHY: Lions Clubs in this district of West Texas, working together with Two Docs Brewing Co and Live Oak Pet Hospital to raise awareness and funds for Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and World Services for the Blind. Gives the opportunity for other people can see how much fun Lions have making a difference in their communities and in our world.

Dog Races starting at 1:30pm:

  • Race categories include: Small Dogs (15 lbs and under)
  • Medium dogs (15-30 lbs)
  • Special needs dogs
  • Dog Parade
  • Prizes including: cutest dog, motliest dog and cutest costume

ACTIVITIES: Entry is free to this event is free to attend

  • Kids bouncy house
  • Corn Hole
  • Food Trucks
  • Retail booths focusing on doggie wear, art, foods, logo wear, and one free beer with the purchase of one Bark and Brew beer glass.

This event will benefit Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind and World Services for the Blind with presentations made by all three.

DOG RACES: Register online at www.lions2T2.org. $15 on line prior to the event. $20 at the time of the event. All racers must show proof of vaccinations and be on leash until the actual race.

RULES: All dogs must be on leashes. And all racing dogs must come with shot records.

MORE INFORMATION: Facebook, Instagram, Lions website for registration forms and ways to donate: www.lions2t2.org. Call Terry Hawkins, Past District Governor at 806-787-7976.

