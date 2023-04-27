Local Listings
Cannon AFB Airman dies after being found unresponsive on base

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANNON AIRFORCE BASE, New Mexico (KCBD) - An investigation is underway after a U.S. airman at Cannon Airforce Base was found unresponsive and later died.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding was the unit deployment manage for the 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron, according to a release. He was found outside of the Cannon AFB gym on April 25 and was unresponsive. Harding was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wingler, 27 SOCS commander, stated in the release. “He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron. He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force.”

The release states Harding was an active family man; he leaves behind his wife and three children.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of TSgt Quameir Harding,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, in the release. “Our hearts go out to Q’s wife, three children and all of his loved ones. Our focus right now is to support his family and all of those affected by this tragic loss. We have a variety of resources and support mechanisms in place to help anyone that may be impacted by this loss.”

Harding’s death is under investigation; the cause is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Cannon Airforce Base.

