City of Lubbock to host West Texas Salute, honor local veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, 29 April 2023, at the Silent Wings Museum, the City of Lubbock through the Veterans Advisory Committee will be hosting its 7th Annual West Texas Salute (WTS) to Veterans.

The WTS is a family-friendly event with the primary goal of connecting veterans and their families with resources that improves their quality of life. Resources include but not limited to VA disability claims, Pact-Act information, Vet Center, legal-aid, obtaining service records, VA loans, PTSD, service animal information, mobility challenges information, equestrian therapy, credit counseling, fraternal information of the local veteran service organizations, employment information/assistance and educational information.

WTS is an all-day event that begins with a motivating 5k run or 1-mile walk followed by an opening ceremony which includes a Color Guard presentation and the playing of the service songs and a 21-gun salute to honor and remember our fallen. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Dalton Keel who serves as the Chief of Community Based Outpatient Clinical Services in the Amarillo VA Health Care System. He will focus on the Pact Act on how to get screened and registered. In addition to the veteran resources, WTS will include a car show from Caprock Classic Car Club, a JrROTC drill competition, jumpers for our kids and games for the kids, and lunch will be provided.

The City of Lubbock thanks all veterans and their families for their selfless service and sacrifice. Please join us on Saturday 29 April 2023 at Silent Wings Museum 6202 N. I-27, Lubbock, Texas as we honor your sacrifice of America’s heroes and connect them to the resources they truly deserve. The individual events begin at 7AM and culminate with the presentation of awards.

For more information please contact Veterans Advisory Committee Chairman Benny Guerrero at 760 470 1154 or vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.

