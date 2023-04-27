Local Listings
Cold tomorrow with possible blowing dust, showers

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning with strong northerly winds. Wind speeds will range between 20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day. Possible blowing dust will be in our forecast and showers are possible in the northern part of the viewing area.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and we will hit our highs earlier in the day so for the majority of our day, temperatures will be in the lower 50s and 40s.

Friday evening will be breezy with north winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Later in the night will be cold with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s, and northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy skies are expected with possible rain chances off to the northeast.

Saturday will be warmer and sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. North winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night’s temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with clear skies. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon around 5 mph.

