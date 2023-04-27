Local Listings
Construction worker suffers broken leg after chain holding pipe breaks

A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain...
A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain holding it broke.(Peyton, Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain holding it broke.

DPS tells us the truck pulling the pipe was going the wrong way on the service road near 114th & Slide when the chain broke and struck the worker, who was assisting. The pipe broke his leg and rolled, striking another vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

