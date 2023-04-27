Construction worker suffers broken leg after chain holding pipe breaks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain holding it broke.

DPS tells us the truck pulling the pipe was going the wrong way on the service road near 114th & Slide when the chain broke and struck the worker, who was assisting. The pipe broke his leg and rolled, striking another vehicle.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain holding it broke. (Peyton, Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.