Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.
According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.
Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.
No other information was provided.
