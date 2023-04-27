Dry Today, More Showers On The Way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, slightly warmer, with mostly clear skies throughout the day and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front this evening drops temperatures and kicks up some clouds with it’s passage, with post-frontal showers to follow throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Temps quickly climb, leaving Saturday’s highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and Sunday’s highs in the low 80s.

