Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Dry Today, More Showers On The Way

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, slightly warmer, with mostly clear skies throughout the day and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front this evening drops temperatures and kicks up some clouds with it’s passage, with post-frontal showers to follow throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Temps quickly climb, leaving Saturday’s highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and Sunday’s highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Martinez, 17
17-year-old Elijah Martinez charged with West Lubbock murder
Moths inside of Lubbock home
Exterminator offers tips to deal with moth madness buzzing around Lubbock
5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana
3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on South Loop 289
A construction worker had his leg broken on Wednesday night, struck by a pipe after the chain...
Construction worker suffers broken leg after chain holding pipe breaks
Authorities are assessing the damage from severe storms last night in Dickens County.
Severe weather damage reported in Dickens County

Latest News

Precip Zones
More showers, thunderstorms expected Wednesday night
Another round of thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.
Additional storm chance for the South Plains
Another round of thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.
KCBD's Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, April 26
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, Apr. 26
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, Apr. 26