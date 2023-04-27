Dry Today, More Showers On The Way
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, slightly warmer, with mostly clear skies throughout the day and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front this evening drops temperatures and kicks up some clouds with it’s passage, with post-frontal showers to follow throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning.
Temps quickly climb, leaving Saturday’s highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and Sunday’s highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.