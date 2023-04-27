East 19th Street road closure to begin Monday

Provided by City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Monday morning May 1, 2023, City of Lubbock’s contractor, H.D. Weaver, will close all lanes to through traffic on East 19th from 4001 East 19th Street to County Road 2800 (Wood Avenue) to install a new sewer line. Weather permitting work will begin early Monday morning and last until Friday, May 12, 2023.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes.

