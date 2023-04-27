Federal regulators delay approval for electric competition in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light says they remain “fully committed” to bringing retail competition to Lubbock after a delay from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week.

Federal officials did not grant full approval as LP&L expected, but asked for more time to review the application.

LP&L needs final approval from FERC before they can migrate the remainer of LP&L customers from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

LP&L reaffirmed their commitment to the project in this statement released on Thursday:

