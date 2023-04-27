Local Listings
Federal regulators delay approval for electric competition in Lubbock

Lubbock Power & Light prepares for the transition to the retail electric market.(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light says they remain “fully committed” to bringing retail competition to Lubbock after a delay from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week.

Federal officials did not grant full approval as LP&L expected, but asked for more time to review the application.

LP&L needs final approval from FERC before they can migrate the remainer of LP&L customers from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

LP&L reaffirmed their commitment to the project in this statement released on Thursday:

LUBBOCK (April 27, 2023) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) anticipated final approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) this week on its years long project to bring retail electric competition to Lubbock. Federal officials did not grant full approval and have asked for more time to review the application before the commission. Final approval by FERC is required before migrating the remainder of LP&L customers from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

LP&L remains fully committed to bringing all customers into the competitive retail market in ERCOT at the same time as that is the only fair and equitable way to make this transition. LP&L’s stance has been that this historic move will take place pending all approvals by pertinent regulatory agencies.

LP&L is advising its customers and market participant that work on this project moves forward. LP&L will continue work to prepare for the transition to competition while also working as quickly as possible through the FERC approval process.

LP&L being the first municipally owned utility in Texas history to provide customer choice remains. Any future changes to the stated timeline for bringing competition to Lubbock based off delays in federal approval will be shared with LP&L customers.

For more information on the project to bring back electric competition to Lubbock, please visit LPandL.com.

