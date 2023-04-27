Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kelsey

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kelsey KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says Kelsey likes to go for walks and loves to play in water. She is full of energy and would do well in a home with kids. Kelsey is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cory.

