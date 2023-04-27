Lamesa celebrating 13th annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lamesa will be celebrating their 13th Annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival. The event will be held April 28 -April 30, 2023. The festival has become an anticipated event in our community, region, and State for years and we are excited and eager to see what 2023 has in store. We are asking the community to join and be a part of this BIG Event! We would love to have you as a Sponsor for 2023. Enclosed you will find a list of sponsor levels to fit any budget. Included with these sponsorship levels are event tickets, company advertisement, and event merchandise. This is a great opportunity for your company to take part in a long-standing festival that draws participants from many States.

Visit https://www.ci.lamesa.tx.us/_T22_R8.php for more event details.

The City of Lamesa will be celebrating their 13th Annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival. The event will be held April 28 -April 30, 2023. (Lamesa Chamber of Commerce)

