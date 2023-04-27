Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A horse owned and raised in Lamesa that was set to race in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 has been euthanized after suffering an injury during its workout early Thursday morning.

Owner Frank Sumpter said his horse, Wild On Ice, stepped wrong on his back right leg causing a fracture. He was taken to a clinic in Lexington where they had to make to the tough decision to euthanize the horse because it was such a severe injury and fracture.

Frank said he’s sad because there’s always another race, but not always another horse like Wild On Ice.

“Wild On Ice and the lord gave us an amazing run and it’s a tough, tough deal,” he said.

